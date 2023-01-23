RALEIGH COUNTY COMMISSION SEEKING BIDS FOR CLEAR FORK RAIL TRAIL

Beckley, WV – The Raleigh County Commission will receive sealed bids on a general construction contract for the construction of a rail trail in Raleigh County, West Virginia. The work includes clearing, earthwork,

grading, drainage, construction of an aggregate trail, and other incidental construction as indicated on

the drawings and specifications.

Bids will be received in the offices of the Raleigh County Commission, 116 1⁄2 Heber Street, Beckley, West

Virginia 25801, until 10:00 AM, local time on February 21, 2023. Bids will be opened and publicly read

aloud at that time.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 11:00 AM on February 2, 2023, at the Whitesville

Volunteer Fire Department, 1103 Raleigh Street, Whitesville, WV 25209. A tour of the project site will

immediately follow the conference. Bidders are responsible for providing their own transportation. An

ATV or similar off-road vehicle is recommended. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory for

the prime bidders only.

Bidding documents may be obtained from the offices of Chapman Technical Group, 200 Sixth Avenue,

St. Albans, West Virginia 25177 for a non-refundable fee of $100.00 per set. Bidders may also obtain

bidding documents through Chapman Technical Group’s Plan Room on its website at

www.chaptech.com. Bidding documents may be examined at one of the following locations during

regular business hours:

Chapman Technical Group Raleigh County Commission

200 Sixth Avenue 116 1⁄2 Heber Street

St. Albans, WV 25177 Beckley, WV 25801

The bid prices shall include the costs for furnishing labor and materials and performing all work set

forth in the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Form of Proposal, General Conditions of the

Contract for Construction, Supplemental General Conditions and Detail Specifications and Drawings

prepared by Chapman Technical Group. Immediately following the scheduled closing time for the

reception of bids, all proposals which have been submitted in accordance with the required provisions

will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid bond, made payable to the owner, in the amount of five percent

(5%) of the base bid, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. All bidding documents shall be

submitted in a single envelope addressed to the Owner marked with the following information in the

lower left-hand corner:

“Name and Address of Bidder”

Clear Fork Rail Trail

To be opened at 10:00 AM, LPT, February 21, 2023

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the time of the opening of the Bids. Any

Contractor submitting a Bid on this project hereby certifies, indicates, and acknowledges that he has a

valid WV Contractor’s license and meets all the qualifications required by the statutes of the State and

subdivision in which the work is to be performed. The Raleigh County Commission reserves the right to

reject any or all Bids.

Pursuant to WV Code 21-11-11, Bidders are hereby notified that a current and valid WV Contractor’s

License Number shall accompany their bid proposal in order for their bid to be considered. Prospective

Bidders are advised that the contract awarded under this bid is to be funded in whole or in part by the

Raleigh County Commission and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection –

Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program.