Raleigh County Commission seeking Public input on Broadband

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The Raleigh County Commission is seeking the publics input regarding Broadband internet service in the area.

Blue Ridge Advisory Services is conducting an Internet Survey for Raleigh County! Blue Ridge Advisory Services is a broadband consulting firm that has been engaged by Appalachian Power to identify unserved and served communities in Raleigh County.

According to the commission “Completing this 2-minute survey will help provide valuable, anonymous information about the specific communities in need of high speed Internet service, as well as those who are already served.”



To participate in the survey go to: https://forms.gle/n1jTMcMSeUj99WoQ9