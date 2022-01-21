Raleigh County Community Action Association Conducts A Point-in-Time Homeless Count, Volunteers Needed

Beckley, WV– Raleigh County Community Action Association is collaborating with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness to conduct a Point-in-Time Homeless Count in Raleigh County. This count allows RCCAA to collect data regarding the number of people experiencing homelessness in Raleigh County for funding and development purposes.

The count will occur throughout Raleigh County from 4 pm Wednesday, January 26 to 3:59 pm on Thursday, January 27. Volunteers are welcome to participate.

Results from the count provide agencies in the area with vital information for future development and programing. Anyone interested in volunteering may contact Brittany Caron at 304-860-1921 EXT 106.