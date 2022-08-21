Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) is offering

$150 clothing vouchers for Raleigh County residents with pre-school through high school age

children that fall within 200 percent of the federal poverty limit. These funds offset the rising

costs of back-to-school items within the community.

Vouchers are good for clothing, backpacks, shoes, and school supplies such as notebooks, pens

and pencils, and standard school items.

To apply for a back-to-school voucher, contact the RCCAA Housing Department at 304-860-

1921. Necessary documents include a valid ID, social security card for each child, and proof of

income.