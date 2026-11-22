BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Raleigh County Day Report Center has been recognized as one of West Virginia’s leading community corrections programs, receiving the 2026 Judge Gaughan Award for Excellence in Community Corrections.

Executive Director Jimmy Miller accepted the statewide honor during a ceremony in Charleston on Oct. 29.

The award, formally known as the Honorable Martin J. Gaughan Award for Excellence in Community Corrections, is presented annually to one Day Report Center in West Virginia for outstanding performance in alternative sentencing, rehabilitation and community-based corrections.

Miller credited the center’s staff for earning the recognition.

“I am very fortunate to work with the dedicated, talented, and compassionate people at the Raleigh County Day Report Center,” Miller said. “It is their dedication and daily commitment to effecting change that is being recognized by this award.”

Miller also thanked the West Virginia Community Corrections Subcommittee and the Raleigh County Commission for their continued support of the program.

The award recognizes excellence in several areas, including administrative performance, leadership, innovation, compliance with state regulations and efforts to reduce repeat criminal offenses.

Raleigh County Commission President Greg Duckworth praised the center’s impact on the community.

“This award is a tremendous honor for Raleigh County,” Duckworth said. “Jimmy Miller and his staff work every day to help people rebuild their lives, and our whole community is stronger for it.”

Established in 2013, the award honors retired Circuit Court Judge Martin “Marty” Gaughan, who helped shape West Virginia’s Community Corrections Act of 2001.

The legislation provides alternatives to incarceration for certain nonviolent offenders, allowing courts to assign participants to programs offering substance abuse counseling, life skills training and community service.

The Raleigh County Day Report Center operates as an intensive outpatient treatment program for individuals involved in the criminal justice system, with a particular focus on addressing substance use disorders.

The center provides services to Raleigh County’s Adult Treatment Court, Veterans Treatment Court and Family Treatment Court, while also working with circuit and family courts.

The Raleigh County Day Report Center is located at 115 Prince Street in Beckley.

Additional information is available at raleighdrc.wordpress.com.