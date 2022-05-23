Raleigh County Deputy Recognized for Task Force Work

Beckley, WV- Deputy J.A. Redden. Dep. Redden was recognized by the ATF Thursday for his work as a Task Force Agent in the Raleigh County area. During the year 2021, Dep. Redden was responsible for 14 ATF cases encompassing 20 defendants. His investigations resulted in the seizure of 64 firearms used in criminal activity, 921 grams of Methamphetamine, 768 grams of Heroin and almost $30,000 in U.S. Currency. Additionally, while working with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, he investigated 56 cases which resulted in the seizure of 56 firearms, 678 grams of Heroin, 1067 grams of Methamphetamine, 454 grams of Fentanyl and $26,000 in currency.