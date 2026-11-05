Raleigh County Election Results Show Strong Republican Performance

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Raleigh County voters delivered strong support for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election, helping incumbents and GOP challengers secure key legislative victories.

Among the races drawing significant local attention was the State Senate District 9 contest. Incumbent Senator Rollan Roberts retained his seat, defeating Democratic challenger Christy Cardwell. Republicans also secured victories in several House of Delegates races representing portions of Raleigh County.

The results mirror broader voting trends seen throughout much of southern West Virginia, where Republican candidates continued to perform strongly at both the state and local levels. Election officials reported steady turnout as voters selected candidates for federal, state and local offices