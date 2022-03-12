Raleigh County Head Start Enrollment Numbers Down; Possibly due to Covid-19

Beckley, WV – Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) Head Start is seeking students for the upcoming year. Currently, enrollment numbers for the three to five-year-old classrooms are low. Additionally, school administrators speculate that enrollment is down due to COVID-19.

“We have been open throughout the pandemic, only closing centers under the Governor’s mandate, with no serious incident or outbreaks,” Head Start Director Angela Maxey-Adkins said.

Head Start offers complete wrap-around services. Caseworkers and liaisons can assist families with any obstacle that the family may face. This service puts Head Start above the cusp of standard practices. As a result, families gain an entire community of support instead of just a pre-school for their child.

Needs include helping a family find employment, assist families acquire or maintain a child’s health and dental services, and even assistance with long-term goals such as going back to school or enrolling in vocational programs.

To find out more about enrolling in the three to five-year-old Raleigh County Head Start classes, contact Peggy Lafferty at 304-252-6396. Initial documents needed for enrollment are a birth certificate and proof of income to process an application.