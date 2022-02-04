Raleigh County Health Department adjusting COVID Investigations

Beckley, WV – The Raleigh County Health Department says it will no longer be conducting universal case
investigations for people who test positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department will no longer be providing release from quarantine or return to
school/work documentation. If you test positive for COVID, they will still provide self-education
and guidance but ask that you refer to CDC guidelines to understand when you are able to
return to school or work.
The Health Department says this transition from universal case investigation to a more strategic
look at targeted outbreaks is pivotal as Covid becomes an endemic in West Virginia and the
world.
For more information visit the Raleigh County Health Department.