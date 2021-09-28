Raleigh County Health Department offering booster COVID-19 Vaccinations

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will administer Pfizer Covid Booster Vaccinations on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, by appointment only. These vaccinations will be available to people 65 years of age and over and persons under the age of 65 with certain underlying health conditions. Please call 304-252-8531, ext. 3 to schedule an appointment and discuss eligibility.

After months of debate on the federal level, the CDC has authorized Pfizer booster shots for certain populations and also recommended a booster dose for those in high risk occupational and institutional settings.

The CDC recommends that: