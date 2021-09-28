Raleigh County Health Department offering booster COVID-19 Vaccinations

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will administer Pfizer Covid Booster Vaccinations on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, by appointment only. These vaccinations will be available to people 65 years of age and over and persons under the age of 65 with certain underlying health conditions. Please call 304-252-8531, ext. 3 to schedule an appointment and discuss eligibility.
After months of debate on the federal level, the CDC has authorized Pfizer booster shots for certain populations and also recommended a booster dose for those in high risk occupational and institutional settings.
The CDC recommends that:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.