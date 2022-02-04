Raleigh County Man arrested on Burglary Charges

Glen White, WV – On February 2, 2022, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary that had already occurred on Robinson St, Glen White, W . Once on scene deputies were able to see where forced entry was used on the residence and the homeowner advised a television was stolen. While on scene it was discovered that an outbuilding on Joshua Ln, Glen White, WV had been burglarized also. Upon investigating these two incidents deputies deployed a K9 to assist with this investigation which showed that the two incidents were likely connected. During this investigation after following leads deputies were able to locate and apprehend suspect, Nicholas Demetria Riley, 28, of Glen White, WV, Once apprehended Riley was interviewed and confessed to both burglaries.

All property stolen during these two incidents were identified and returned to the owner.

This investigation was conducted with the assistance of Lester Police Department.