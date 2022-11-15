Raleigh County Man Suffers Injuries after Break-in at home

A Raleigh county man is recovering from injuries after a break in at his home on Monday November 14th Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3rd St. in Beaver on a burglary in progress. When Deputies arrived on scene, they had to force entry. They discovered the victim / home owner with serious lacerations to his neck and torso caused by an edged weapon. The victim had interrupted the burglary and was attacked by the suspect. The suspect was found in a crawl space under the house and taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Charles Cox. He was arrested and has been charged with Burglary and Attempted Murder.