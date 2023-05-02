Raleigh County Memorial Airport Improvements and Expansion AdvanceBid From Mount Storm, W.Va. Firm Accepted April 27 and Site Preparations Started May 1

Beaver, W.Va. (May 2, 2023) – The Raleigh County Memorial Airport, with guidance from the

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and Region 1 Planning and

Development Council, has accepted a $7,729,959.00 bid from A.L.L. Construction, Inc., of

Mount Storm, W.Va., to conduct site development for the new 105-acre industrial project at

the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. The project, which has the potential to be a major

aviation and economic development hub for southern West Virginia, is estimated to take nearly

a year to complete. After the NRGRDA’s acceptance of the bid April 27, site preparations began

on May 1.

Jina Belcher, NRGRDA Executive Director, said this project is a model for the state as the first

proactive site readiness initiative. “This is one of the most complex yet rewarding projects

we’ve led,” said Belcher. “Many people and funding programs came together in a positive way

to make it possible.” This past state legislative session, an economic development site readiness

program and funding was put in place, making future projects easier to develop and adding to

the state’s job creation assets.

Belcher listed major developments to heighten progress on the development of the Raleigh

County Memorial Airport, including:

 The Raleigh County Commission, in a special meeting March 14, approved a special

allocation of $544,000 to complete the funding for the project.

 Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced February 27 a $1 million

grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to expand the airport terminal to

accommodate a 50 seat hold room, accessible restrooms, and several sustainable design

concepts to promote energy efficiency.

 Progress continues on the aviation maintenance training program led by New River

Community and Technical College, including a training hangar to be located adjacent to

the airport.

 Local, state and federal leaders jointly announced on February 4, 2021, the last piece of

financing for the $8.3 million project – a $1.75 million grant from the U.S. Department

of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).

 Additional major funding awards include Infrastructure Jobs Development Council

(IJDC) funding from the State of West Virginia ($3,239,000), Appalachian Regional

Commission funding ($1.75 million) and U.S. Economic Development Administration

($1.75 million) will add land, a new road connecting the airport to rail transportation,

and new sites for interested companies.

 Other sources of funding bring the total investment in this project to $8,379,000:

Raleigh County Commission – $535,000

Appalachian Power – $200,000

Pendleton Community Bank – $1 million interim project financing

Raleigh County Memorial Airport – Federal Aviation Administration – $75,000

Raleigh County Memorial Airport – $535,000

Belcher said bids for the airport industrial park site work opened on February 23 coming in

slightly higher than expected, making the Raleigh County Commission’s special allocation

“essential to the project’s ability to move forward on time and on budget.”

“The airport is poised for a major influx of new businesses and increased air travel thanks to the

leadership of our long-time airport manager Tom Cochran and the infusion of multiple sources

of funding to create site-ready land to recruit aerospace and cargo firms,” said Belcher.

“Raleigh County Memorial Airport is blessed with ample land and infrastructure to attract

aerospace industry businesses to southern West Virginia,” Belcher added. “The airport is

located three miles east of Beckley and about 30 minutes from the Virginia border, offering

daily commercial flights as well as private and charter options. In addition, RCMA is open 24

hours a day, employs 12 people, features two runways and two industrial parks, and is located

near three interstate highways. The airport is only one mile from the convergence of I-64 and I-

77, and one hour from I-81.”

Belcher added that the region, which is home to West Virginia Institute of Technology and New

River Community and Technical College, offers two- and four-year academic programs as well

as an abundant labor supply for companies seeking new or expanded facilities. She said, “these

training and education opportunities were part of the reason we were awarded the AEROReady

Community Certification, enhancing workforce potential in seven counties.” Those counties

include Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Wyoming, Mercer, and McDowell.

About Raleigh County Memorial Airport: The Raleigh County Memorial Airport is an important

component to Beckley and the greater Raleigh County infrastructure. The facilities offer

competitive commercial transportation opportunities and affordable options for private pilots.

With Contour Airlines offering daily flights to and from Charlotte, N.C.’s Douglass International

Airport (CLT), RCMA is a viable air travel solution. Within the airport fence, there are 160 acres

of available property for hangar development with road access, all utilities, and direct access to

the runway. The airport’s East and West Industrial Parks are an important resource for local

business development, offering more than 250 acres of commercial properties ready for

development. Website: http://flybeckley.com/

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional

Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic

and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and

Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional

economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of

financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and

serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical

assistance for business owners. Website: https://nrgrda.org/