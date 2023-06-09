Raleigh County Offers Free Spay and Neuter Vouchers

Raleigh County, WV – The Raleigh County Commission is offering free spay and neuter vouchers to residents of Raleigh County. The vouchers are available for any resident of Raleigh County while supplies last.

“We are excited to offer these free vouchers to our residents,” said Jay Quesenberry, Raleigh County Administrator. “Spaying and neutering is essential for the health and well-being of our pets, and it also helps to reduce the number of unwanted animals in our community.”

To get a voucher, residents must fill out an application and provide proof of residency. Applications are available at the Raleigh County Commission office at 116 ½ North Heber Street; Beckley, WV, open Monday through Friday from 8:30am until 4:30pm, closed from 12:00noon to 1:00pm for lunch.

For more information, please contact the Raleigh County Commission at 304-255-9100 or by email at jayq@raleighcounty.com.