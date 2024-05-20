Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and National Coal Heritage Announce Public Meeting for Historical Research Project for Clear Fork Rail Trail

Beckley, WV; May 15, 2024 – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and National Coal Heritage Area are announcing a public meeting to be held at the Salamy Memorial Center, 38117 Coal River Road, Whitesville, WV 25209 from 6:00pm-7:30pm on May 21, 2024 to discuss topics of historical significance to the Clear Fork Rail Trail.

This meeting is to allow the community to contribute to the historical research being performed for the interpretation plan for the Clear Fork Rail Trail.

The meeting will allow participants to hear what information has been collected so far and to share any additional information and resources about the history of the trail and local area. Participants will be given the opportunity to speak and/or write down any additional historical information pertaining to the trail and area. Contact information for those collecting and designing the interpretation trail will also be provided.

The meeting is in person and virtual. To join the meeting virtually follow this zoom link. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83182731240, Meeting ID: 831 8273 1240

Raleigh County Parks and Recreations have partnered with National Coal Heritage Area who was awarded a Humanities Council Grant for this project.

Any questions, concerns, or involvement inquiry can contact us by email mwilliams@raleighcounty.com or by phone 304-934-5323.

For more information, please visit our website raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.