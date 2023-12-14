Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce: Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt

Beckley, WV; December 13, 2023– Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Annual Candy Cane Hunt, at multiple locations. This family friendly activity is a combination of a scavenger hunt and puzzle.

Participants must find the clues and unscramble them to solve the puzzle. The Candy Cane Clues have been placed at Lake Stephens overlook and dam, Dry Hill-Prosperity Community Park, Fitzpatrick Park, Marsh Fork Park, and Stoco Community Park.

The first 5 entrees submitted will receive a $10 gift card. The winner will receive a water park pass or $100 gift card, 2 tickets to a WVU Tech home basketball game, and an RCPRA mug with Chocolate Moose coffee and a Lake Stephens magnet.

Please do not remove the clues or candy canes from their locations. If you do not have an answer sheet when you find the clue, take a picture and solve it at a later time. If any of the items are missing please inform RCPRA using the contact information below.

Registration forms and clue locations can be found at Raleighcountyparks.org The scavenger hunt will be active until December 22, 2023. Completed forms must be submitted to rcpraevents@gmail.com.

Any questions or concerns are encouraged to contact us by email rcpraevents@gmail.com or by phone 304-934-5323 or 304-923-5178.

For more information, please visit our website raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.