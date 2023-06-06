Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce The Grand Opening of the Lake Stephens Disc Golf Course Friday.

Surveyor, WV– Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens announce the opening of a Disc Golf course at Lake Stephens overlook in Surveyor, WV. The official ceremony will feature a ribbon cutting to inaugurate the new course. The Ribbon Cutting Event will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Lake Stephens Overlook located at 1400 Lake Stephens Rd., Surveyor, WV 25932. All are welcome to attend in celebrating the new Disc Golf course.
Lake Stephens Disc Golf course consists of an 18-hole multi-level course, designed by Ryan Shumate. The course has two tee pads per hole and alternative basket placements ready for when the course needs a fresh layout.
Special thanks to Beckley Area Foundation, volunteers and the sponsors that made this possible.
Marquee Cinemas
Work Wide Products INC
Coca Cola
Vaught Neurological Services PLLC
Alliance Consulting INC
Aaron Boarders
Whitco Cleaning Equipment INC
Bill Miller Insurance
Ron Hedrick
Lowes
84 Lumber
Appalachian Aggregates
For more information, please visit our website raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.