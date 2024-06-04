Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce The Grand Opening of the Clear Fork Rail Trail Phase I

Beckley, WV; June 3, 2024– Raleigh County Parks and Recreation will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in celebration of the opening of the first phase of the Clear Fork Rail Trail near Whitesville, WV.

The Ribbon Cutting Event will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, June 17 at Jerrold’s Valley located at 101 Rich Lane, Whitesville, WV 25209. All are welcome to attend in celebrating the new trail. The official ceremony will feature a ribbon cutting to inaugurate the new trail and refreshments.

The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority and the Raleigh County Commission with funding from Raleigh County Commission, WV DEP Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization, and the National Coal Heritage Authority completed construction on the first 4.87 miles of the non-motorized, multi-use trail. This segment of trail is the first phase of two phases for a total 14.6-mile trail.

The trail follows the old CSX rail line along the Clear Fork River. The trail takes its visitors down a hard packed gravel surface trail, along rock walls, over trussells; with stunning views of the Clear Fork River, waterfalls and lush forest.

The engineering for the trail was done by Chapman Technical, environmental review by the Thrasher Group, and construction by the Aspen Corporation.

Special thanks to Alpha Metallurgical Resources for the donation of capping material and the trailhead kiosk.