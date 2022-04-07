Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is fundraising for three new playgrounds

Beckley, WV, – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is raising money to build three new, state of the art, energy, handicap accessible, all-inclusive playgrounds in three different parks. These playgrounds are planned to be installed at Dry Hill Prosperity Park, Fitzpatrick Park, and Lake Stephens. The proposed playgrounds will replace playgrounds that are outdated.

The playgrounds are new, state of the art, energy, handicap accessible, all-inclusive playgrounds. Not like anything in southern West Virginia.



The playground equipment is designed for individuals of all abilities and disabilities, including handicapped. Bringing children together in one play space to learn and play together.

Each playground will contain an energy piece that uses the energy produced to play music and lights. They will connect children to energy use around them. They will show kids their potential energy literally and figuratively.

Playgrounds provide so much to communities and children. These three playgrounds are multi-functional. The playgrounds will feed their minds, bodies and souls of children and families for many years.

There are many ways to contribute to these projects. Make a cash gift of any amount. Sponsor a piece of equipment or join a Giving Club. Share our project with others. Connect us to others who would want to make a difference. Host an event to showcase our projects.

To learn more about the playgrounds and ways to help fund the projects visit https://raleighcountyparks.org/coming-soon/, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.

To make a tax-deductible donation visit https://bit.ly/PlayItForwardSWV.

