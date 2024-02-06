Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now Accepting Applications for 2024

Beckley, WV; February, 2024 – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for the 2024 season. Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park, Full time-Subject to furlough, seasonal, part time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options available. Starting rate varies depending on position, experience, and certifications required.

Interested individuals and returning employees should submit an application. Applications are available to download on our website, raleighcountyparks.org/jobs. Paper applications are available by request through our office at 304-934-5323 or lakestephenswv@gmail.com. Send your completed application to lakestephenswv@gmail.com or mail to 116 N. Heber Street, Beckley, WV 25801.

For more information, please visit our website raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.