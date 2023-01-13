Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for 2023

Beckley, WV, – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for 2023. Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Full time-permanent, Full time- Subject to furlough, seasonal, part time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options available. Starting rate is $8.75 and up depending on position, experience, and certifications required.
Interested individuals and returning employees should submit an application.
Applications are available to download on our website, raleighcountyparks.org/jobs. Paper applications are available by request through our office at 304-934-5323. Send your completed application to lakestephenswv@gmail.com or 116 N. Heber Street, Beckley, WV 25801.
Lake Stephens
Beach Attendant
Beach/Lifeguard Supervisor
Camp Store Staff
Events and Program Coordinator – Permanent –Furlough
Event Staff
Fee Collector
Grounds Crew
Housekeeper
Janitor
Lifeguards
Maintenance Supervisor – Permanent-Full Time
Maintenance – Seasonal and Permanent-Full Time
Marina Staff
Marina Supervisor
Marina Runner
Office Assistants
Splash Pad Attendant
Ticket Booth Attendant
Fitzpatrick Park
Fitzpatrick Park Manager – Permanent –Furlough
Assistant League Manager
Maintenance/Grounds Keeper
Onsite Maintenance/Grounds Keeper
Field Groomer/Maintenance
Concessions Manager
Concessions Worker
Umpire
For more information, please, visit our website https://raleighcountyparks.org/, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.