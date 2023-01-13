Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for 2023

Beckley, WV, – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for 2023. Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Full time-permanent, Full time- Subject to furlough, seasonal, part time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options available. Starting rate is $8.75 and up depending on position, experience, and certifications required.

Interested individuals and returning employees should submit an application.

Applications are available to download on our website, raleighcountyparks.org/jobs. Paper applications are available by request through our office at 304-934-5323. Send your completed application to lakestephenswv@gmail.com or 116 N. Heber Street, Beckley, WV 25801.

Lake Stephens

Beach Attendant

Beach/Lifeguard Supervisor

Camp Store Staff

Events and Program Coordinator – Permanent –Furlough

Event Staff

Fee Collector

Grounds Crew

Housekeeper

Janitor

Lifeguards

Maintenance Supervisor – Permanent-Full Time

Maintenance – Seasonal and Permanent-Full Time

Marina Staff

Marina Supervisor

Marina Runner

Office Assistants

Splash Pad Attendant

Ticket Booth Attendant

Fitzpatrick Park

Fitzpatrick Park Manager – Permanent –Furlough

Assistant League Manager

Maintenance/Grounds Keeper

Onsite Maintenance/Grounds Keeper

Field Groomer/Maintenance

Concessions Manager

Concessions Worker

Umpire

For more information, please, visit our website https://raleighcountyparks.org/, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.