Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Summer Season

Beckley, WV, January 18, 2022 – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for the 2022 summer season. Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Seasonal, part time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options available. Starting rate is $8.75 and up depending on position, experience, and certifications required. Interested individuals and returning employees should submit an application. Applications are available to download on our website, raleighcountyparks.org/jobs. Paper applications are available by request through our office at 304-934-5323. Send your completed application to parksandrec@raleighcounty.com or PO Box 5496 Beckley, WV 25801.

Lake Stephens Beach Attendant Beach/Lifeguard Supervisor Fee Collector Marina Staff Marina Supervisor Marina Runner Camp Store Staff Event Coordinator Event Staff Lifeguards Splash Pad Attendant Ticket Booth Staff Maintenance Grounds Crew Housekeeper Janitor