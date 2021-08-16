Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens announce change in operating hours for late summer and winter season

Beckley, WV (WWNR) Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens will change hours and days of operation. The Beach, Splash Pad, Aqua Park and Ticket booth areas will be open Thursday thru Sunday, from 11am to 6 pm, weather permitting and will be closed Monday thru Wednesday, starting on Monday, August 16, 2021 until Labor Day.



This change does not affect any scheduled private parties. The Beach, Splash Pad, Aqua Park and Ticket booth areas will be open Labor Day weekend, including Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.Last days for each area are as follows:

September 6, 2021 The Beach, Splash Pad, Aqua Park

September 30, 2021 Marina and Picnic Shelters

October 31, 2021 RV and Tent Campground

These are the last days the areas will be open. The areas will be closed the next day.

October 1, 2021 Winter Boat Launch at the dam will open. Trails, Dam Area, Overlook, Cabins, and Pavilion will remain open through the winter, weather depending.