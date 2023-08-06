Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens announce Free After Hours Back to School Bash

Beckley, WV; August 2, 2023 – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens will be hosting a Free After Hours Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Lake Stephens Overlook.

The Free After Hours Back to School Bash will be on August 26, 2023 starting at 6:00 PM and finishing the evening with a movie at dark. All activities will be free, those activities will include an escape room, putt putt golf, corn hole, crafts, dance party, movie and special guest appearances.

Come early and enjoy the beach, aqua park, and splash pad; then come by to the Free After Hours Back to School Bash for many different free activities.

This will be an evening filled with many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. We hope you can join us, bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the movie outdoors.

We would like to thank our sponsors for this event for helping to make this possible. There are additional sponsorship spots available for this event.

Any questions or concerns are encouraged to contact us by email rcpraevents@gmail.com or by phone 304-934-5323.

For more information about Raleigh County Parks and Recreations, please visit our website raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-254-8371 or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com