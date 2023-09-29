Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens announce The Halloween Costume Vault and Donation Sites.

Beckley, WV; September 28, 2023; Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens will be hosting their Annual Halloween Costume Vault and Donation Sites, at multiple locations.

The free Costume Vault and Donation Mobile sites will be held at Dry Hill-Prosperity Park on the following Tuesdays in October: October 3, October 10, and October 17 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

The Costume Vault and Donation Mobile Site will be held at Stoco Community Park on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 and Friday, October 13, 2023 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

The Costume Vault and Donation Mobile Site will be held at Lake Stephen’s Pavillon on Thursday, October 5, 2023 and Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

The Costume Vault and Donation Mobile Site will be held at the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Beckley Office on Thursday, October 26, 2023 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

We are accepting gently used or new costumes of all sizes at all the location sites, during the costume vault. These costumes are given out, so that all children can have a Spooktacular Halloween season. We appreciate all donations. If you are unable to donate a costume, but would like to contribute we can take monetary donations at any of the locations or you can mail to 116 N. Heber Street Suite B, Beckley, WV 25801.

Any questions or concerns are encouraged to contact us by email rcpraevents@gmail.com or by phone 304-934-5323 or 304-946-5293.

For more information about Raleigh County Parks and Recreations, please visit our website raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-254-8371 or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com