Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens announce: The Ribbon Cutting for the Campground New Addition.

Beckley, WV; July 18, 2023- Raleigh County Parks and Recreations announce the opening of the new addition to the campground at Lake Stephens campground. The official ceremony will feature a ribbon cutting to inaugurate the new campground. The Ribbon Cutting Event will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Lake Stephens Campground located at 150 Event Circle, Surveyor, WV 25932. All are welcome to attend in celebrating the new addition to Lake Stephens Campground.

Lake Stephens new campground consists of 29 new RV sites with access to showers, restrooms, camp store and all other amenities in the park.

Special thanks to the Raleigh County Commission for making this addition possible.

For more information, please visit our website raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.