Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens Announce2022 Reservation Day and 2022 Rates

Beckley, WV; December 28, 2021 – Lake Stephens Reservation Day for Campground, Marina, and Picnic Shelters is set for February 15, 2022 and February 17, 2022. February 15, 2022 for Raleigh County Residents by phone only and February 17, 2022 for Non-Residence by phone. To make a reservation call 304-934-5323 and leave a message on the voicemail with your name, call back number, where you would like a reservation (Marina, Campground, Picnic Shelter). Our staff will return calls in the order they were received starting at 8:00am. No messages before 8:00am will be returned. Please, only leave one voicemail. Seasonal (6 Month) RV Sites – Waiting List OnlyShort-Term Camp Sites – AvailableSeasonal (5 month) Marina Slips – AvailableMonthly Marina Slips – AvailableShort-term Marina Slips – AvailablePicnic Shelters (Lake Stephens, Marsh Fork, Dry Hill Prosperity Park) – Available We now have a new reservation system which will allow for online payments and reoccurring payments. We will also open up online reservations for Campground and Marina starting on May 1, 2022. Reservations for Lake Stephens Cabins, Lake Stephens Pavilion, and Dry Hill Prosperity Park Community Center can be made online from our website currently.*Our staff will no longer call to remind customers (Campground and Marina) when payments are due.The Marina Rates remain the same. The only changes are the Nightly Tent and the Monthly RV. See the full rate list below: 2022 Rates