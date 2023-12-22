Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens, Announces Reservation Days Campsites and Marina Slips

Surveyor, WV; December 21, 2023 – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will open reservations for Marina slips in January.

On January 15th, 2024 Raleigh County residents can make reservations. January 16, 2024 non-residents can make reservations. The Lake Stephens Marina is open from May 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024.

Reservations will be made by phone only. Call, leave a message and the staff will call you back in order of when messages were received starting at 8:00 am. No in person or online reservations will be made on those days. In person and online reservations can be made starting January 17th, 2024.

There are 69 (long term and short term) Marina slips available for reservation.

There are no long-term RV sites available for reservations at this time. We will continue to take names, up to 20, for our waiting list for long-term RV camping sites. Short term RV sites, cabins, picnic shelters, pavilion and water park rentals remain open for reservations year around.

For more information, please visit our website raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.