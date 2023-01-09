Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens, Announces Reservation Days Campsites and Marina Slips

Beckley, WV, January 5, 2023 – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will open reservations for the campground sites and marina slips in February.

On February 14, 2023 Raleigh County residents can make reservations. February 16, 2023 non-residents can make reservations. The Lake Stephens Campground is open from May 1, 2023 to Oct 31, 2023. The Marina is open from May 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023.

This year also marks the Grand Opening of 29 new RV sites. Thanks to the Raleigh County Commission, Lake Stephens has 29 new full hook-up RV sites. Located next to the existing RV park, the new sites are bigger and offer a much different camping experience. These new sites will be for short term stays only.

Reservations will be made by phone only. Call, leave a message and the staff will call you back in order of

when messages were received starting at 8:00 am. No in person or online reservations will be made on those days. In person and online reservations can be made starting Feb. 20, 2023.

The number of campsites and boat slips available for reservation are listed below.

39 Short Term RV sites (including the 29 new sites)

20 Tents sites

65 Marina slips (Long term and short term)

There are no long-term RV sites available for reservations at this time. We will continue to take names, up to 20, for our waiting list for long-term RV camping sites. Cabins, picnic shelters, pavilion and water park rentals remain open for reservations year around.

For the 2024 season reservations can be made a year in advance. There will be no reservation day in 2024.

For more information, please, visit our website https://raleighcountyparks.org/lake-stephens/, call 304-934-5323, or email lakestephenswv@gmail.com.