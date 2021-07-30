Raleigh County Parks And Recreation Opens New Office In Shoemaker Square.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Raleigh County’s Parks And Recreation Authority has a new home.

On Thursday, the ribbon was cut on the Authority’s new office at 116 North Heber Street in Shoemaker Square, on the first floor of the Raleigh County Commission Office.

Raleigh County Parks And Recreation Authority Director Molly Williams says the new location is more centralized and offers more space than they had previously. People can come in and get information, make reservations and conduct other business. The Authority also shares office space with Active Southern West Virginia, which has hosted several programs in the parks.

The Authority oversees six parks in Raleigh County – Lake Stephens, Fitzpatrick Park, Stoco Community Park, Marsh Fork High School Memorial Park, Dry Hill Prosperity Park and the 4-H Camp.

The new office will be open Tuesday thru Thursday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, closed Noon to 1:00pm. For more information, call 304-934-5323 or visit www.raleighcountyparks.org.