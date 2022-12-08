Announces Christmas Candy Cane Hunt

Beckley, WV, – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation have announced the start of the Christmas Candy Cane Hunt. Winning entries have a chance to win a Seasonal Water Park Pass or a $50 gift card for themselves and a friend or relative.

The Christmas Candy Cane Hunt is a fun Christmas scavenger hunt throughout our parks. The Hunt starts December 8, 2022 until December 22, 2022. Download the entry form with the locations. Look for the candy canes to find the clue – a scrambled word. There are 9 clues in total at 5 of the parks. Unscramble the words and the sentence. Fill out the rest of the entry form with your information and a friend or relative’s information (must not live with you). Submit to Raleigh County Parks and Recreation. Entries can be submitted by email (Lakestephenswv@gmail.com), by mail (116 N. Heber St., Beckley Wv 25801), in person at Lake Stephens or RCPRA Main Office in Beckley, or Facebook Messenger.

Do not share or remove the clues from their locations. If you find a clue is missing or damaged please notify us so we can fix it!

Official entry forms can be found on our website raleighcountyparks.org.

Winning entries will have a chance to win a Season Water Park Pass or a $50 Gift Card. Entries must be received by December 22, 2022. Winners will be announced and notified on Dec 23, 2022.

For more information, please, visit our website https://raleighcountyparks.org/, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.