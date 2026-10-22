Raleigh County Parks & Recreation Authority Receives $2 Million ARC Grant for Clear Fork Rail Trail Expansion

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The Raleigh County Parks & Recreation Authority has been awarded $2 million through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s POWER Initiative to support Phase II of the Clear Fork Rail Trail project.

The funding announcement, made October 14, will help advance the next phase of the trail’s development in southern Raleigh County. The grant is part of ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative, a federal program designed to help Appalachian coal-impacted communities diversify their economies, create jobs and support long-term economic growth.

According to project officials, Phase II will extend the Clear Fork Rail Trail by approximately four additional miles while incorporating three large railroad bridges along the route. The expansion is intended to improve public access to outdoor recreation opportunities while further developing one of southern West Virginia’s growing tourism assets.

The project builds on the success of the trail’s initial section, which has become a destination for hikers, cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts exploring the former rail corridor.

Officials say the $2 million ARC award brings total grant funding secured for Phase II to $8.69 million. The project has benefited from a collaborative effort involving multiple federal, state and local funding partners.

Funding sources for Phase II include:

Raleigh County Commission Grant: $48,000

West Virginia Department of Transportation Transportation Alternatives Design Grant: $192,000

EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant: $2 million

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection AMLER Grant: $4.45 million

Appalachian Regional Commission POWER Grant: $2 million

Project officials credited the Region One Planning and Development Council for assisting with grant acquisition and administration efforts. Engineering and design work on the project is being performed by Chapman Technical Group and The Thrasher Group.

Supporters of the project say the rail trail represents more than a recreational amenity, serving as an economic development tool that can attract visitors, encourage tourism spending and promote outdoor recreation throughout the Clear Fork region.

Trail Features and Visitor Information

The Clear Fork Rail Trail trailhead is located at 101 Rich Lane in Whitesville, in the Jarrolds Valley area.

One of the trail’s signature attractions is the Clear Fork Rail Trail Waterfall, which is recognized as an official stop on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail.

Visitors are reminded that the facility operates under a pack-in, pack-out policy, meaning no trash receptacles are available along the route. Trail users should also plan accordingly because cellular service is not available throughout much of the trail corridor.

Local officials say the additional funding marks a significant milestone in continuing efforts to transform former industrial and mining infrastructure into recreational and economic assets that benefit residents and visitors alike.

By the Numbers

New ARC POWER Grant: $2 million

$2 million Total Phase II Funding: $8.69 million

$8.69 million Trail Expansion: 4 additional miles

4 additional miles Major Bridge Structures: 3

3 Trailhead Location: 101 Rich Lane, Whitesville

101 Rich Lane, Whitesville Featured Attraction: Clear Fork Rail Trail Waterfall, an official stop on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail

Officials say planning and construction activities for the next phase will continue as funding partners work together to move the project forward.