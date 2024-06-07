Raleigh County receives Almost Heaven swing for Lake Stephens

Beckley, WV; June 6, 2024– Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority (RCPRA) and Visit Southern West Virginia announce the unveiling of the first Almost Heaven Swing in Raleigh County located at Lake Stephens.

The swing is currently being installed and will be unveiled on Monday June 10, 2024 at 2:30pm at the Lake Stephens Overlook. This was made possible by a partnership between Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority, Visit Southern West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

RCPRA is excited to be chosen as one of the 20 viewpoints designated by the West Virginia Department of Tourism to host an Almost Heaven Swing.

The unveiling will be at the Lake Stephens Overlook at 1 Overlook Ave, Surveyor, Wv at 2:30pm on Monday June 10, 2024.