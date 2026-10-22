Raleigh County School Leaders Respond Following Woodrow Wilson Student Walkout

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Raleigh County school leaders continue addressing concerns raised during a recent student walkout at Woodrow Wilson High School, where students demonstrated over restroom procedures and the district’s use of the Minga electronic hall-pass system.

The demonstration drew attention from students, parents and community members, with participants voicing concerns about school policies they say affect student privacy and daily campus routines.

According to district officials, Superintendent Dr. Serena Starcher has emphasized that the school system respects students’ rights to peacefully express their opinions while maintaining a safe and orderly learning environment.

School administrators say the district remains committed to reviewing procedures and gathering feedback from students and families. Officials also noted that accountability and student safety remain priorities when evaluating policies related to campus supervision and student movement during the school day.

District leaders say conversations with students, parents and school staff will continue as the county reviews concerns raised during the demonstration.

School officials have not announced any immediate policy changes but say they remain open to constructive dialogue moving forward.