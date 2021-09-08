Raleigh County School Officials Approve A Universal Mask Mandate.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – All students and staff of Raleigh County Schools must wear a mask, regardless of their covid-19 vaccination status, with certain medical exceptions.

On Wednesday, the Raleigh County Board Of Education voted unanimously to adopt a universal mask mandate. Superintendent David Price cited the rising number of covid-19 cases in Raleigh County and the number of students who were quarantined as a result of those outbreaks. Last week, five schools were forced to switch to remote learning due to a high number of covid-19 cases.

The mask mandate will start on Thursday, September 9th and will last until Thursday, October 14th, which is the end of the grading period. Price says the BOE will then revisit the issue should conditions on the ground change.