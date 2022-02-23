Raleigh County Schools Adjust Mask Mandates.

Beckley, WV -Raleigh County Schools have adjusted their mask mandate. As of Wednesday February 23rd Masks are now recommended for Students and Teachers. Dropping the requirement that has been in place. With the adjustment any student that tests positive will have to stay home for 5 days. If they return to school on the 6th day a mask will be required until day 11 according to David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools.

Monroe County Schools announced face masks are now optional on Tuesday.