Raleigh County Schools leave masks in the classroom up to parents.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) -The Raleigh County Board of Education will be leaving masks in the hands of the parents. In a board meeting held Tuesday night included the topic of reentry protocols for the 2021-2022 school year. The board putting forward 3 possible options regarding face masks in the classroom.



Students will have to wear masks on busses, but when it comes to masks in the classroom, that will be a parental choice.

The West Virginia Department of Education passed the decision making on the mask mandates to the individual counties for this school year. With the number Delta Variant cases surging in West Virginia Health officials say that masking up is the best way to slow the spread of the virus. contact tracing and quarantining will still be part of the school year.

Teachers are already back in the classroom in Raleigh county. Students will begin attending on the 17th of August.