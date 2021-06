BECKLEY, WV – (WWNR) Raleigh County Schools have announced their Summer 2021 Meal Distribution schedule.

The Program started when schools were closed due to COVID 19 in March of 2020 to make sure that students were able to have access to healthy meals. State statistics have shown that food Insecurity is a problem for some students and the only regular meals that some get are within the school system. The Distribution programs will begin June14th.

The Program schedule is posted below.