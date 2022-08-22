Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Reporting Scam in area

Raleigh County, WV.-The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a scam in our area. Victims are being called by someone identifying themselves as an Investigator/Deputy with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects are telling victims that they have missed Grand Jury Duty and they have a warrant for their arrest. They are also calling and telling victims that they have not paid a citation and they need to pay.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office does not make calls about Jury Duty or take monies for citations.