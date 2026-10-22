Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

CRAB ORCHARD, W.Va. – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative #31 later this month, providing residents with a safe and secure way to dispose of unwanted medications.

The collection event will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Crab Orchard Pharmacy, located at 1299 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Crab Orchard.

Officials say the event is designed to help prevent prescription drug misuse, theft and accidental poisoning by providing a convenient disposal option for unused or expired medications.

The nationwide initiative encourages residents to clean out medicine cabinets and safely dispose of medications that are no longer needed rather than storing them at home or improperly discarding them.

Year-Round Disposal Available

In addition to the upcoming take-back event, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that permanent prescription drug drop boxes are available year-round.

The permanent collection boxes are located in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division at:

308 Ned Payne Drive

Beckley, WV

Officials say the secure drop boxes allow residents to dispose of unwanted prescription medications at their convenience throughout the year.

Free Service for the Community

The program is offered free of charge to the public and is part of ongoing efforts to reduce prescription drug abuse and improve community safety.

Law enforcement officials encourage residents to take advantage of the event and properly dispose of unused medications to help keep them out of the wrong hands.

Event Information

National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative #31

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Saturday, October 24, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Location: Crab Orchard Pharmacy, 1299 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard

Crab Orchard Pharmacy, 1299 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard Phone: (304) 253-7474

Permanent Drop-Off Location

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division

308 Ned Payne Drive, Beckley

Phone: (304) 255-9300

Officials say proper disposal of prescription medications remains one of the most effective ways to prevent drug misuse and protect families throughout Raleigh County.