Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office warns public of phone Scam

Raleigh County, WV – (WWNR) The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a telephone scam that is being reported in the area. The Law enforcement agency says it has received numerous reports of a scam occurring in our area. The reports state that someone spoofing the Sheriff’s telephone number is telling folks they missed jury duty or some other type of allegation, and that they must drive to the Sheriff’s Office to pay the fine. They then tell the victim to stay on the line with them, and at some point, during the conversation, they convince the victim to give them some form of payment information over the phone (usually in the form of a green dot card). Unfortunately, this is a common scam throughout the country. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t collect fines, that is a function of the court. If you receive a call like this, please hang up immediately. If you have fallen victim to this scam, you may wish to file a Police report with your local Police Department or Sheriff’s Office.