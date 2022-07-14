Beckley, WV- The Raleigh County Veterans Museum will unveil an exciting new exhibit this Saturday July 16, 2022 at 11:00am. The exhibit is Dioramas created by the late Vietnam Veteran Thomas A. “Tommy” Osborn.

Mr. Osborne grew up in the Washington, DC area and served honorably in the Vietnam war. His wife, Stephanie Osborn has donated 28 Dioramas to the Raleigh County Veterans Museum.

A Diorama is a model representing a scene with three-dimensional figures, either in miniature or as a large-scale museum exhibit.

The Raleigh County Museum is located at 1557 Harper Road; Beckley, WV and features over 30,000 artifacts from the Civil War, World War 1, World War 2, The Korean Conflict, The Vietnam War; and The War on Terror. The Raleigh County Veterans Museum is open Friday and Saturday until Veterans Day November 11 from 11am to 4pm.