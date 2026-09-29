Raleigh County Woman Charged After Crashing Into Two Parked Vehicles at Beaver McDonald’s

BEAVER, W.Va. — A Raleigh County woman is facing felony charges after deputies say she struck two parked vehicles during an argument with a McDonald’s employee at the drive‑thru in Beaver.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County Magistrate Court, the incident happened on Sept. 22 at the McDonald’s on Airport Road. Investigators say Stephanie Louann French was driving a white GMC Yukon when she became involved in a heated exchange with a 19‑year‑old employee working the drive‑thru window.

French told deputies the employee insulted her and challenged her to come inside. She admitted she accelerated “rapidly in anger” toward the building, but lost control and hit two unoccupied vehicles parked nearby. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed.

The employee denied making any disrespectful comments and told deputies French became belligerent, repeatedly calling her a “kid.”

Deputies later reviewed surveillance video, which showed French as the aggressor and accelerating around the corner of the building before striking the vehicles. The complaint notes the area is a busy customer exit point.

Authorities say the crash caused more than $2,500 in damage, leading to two felony counts of destruction of property. French was arrested and posted bond the same day. No mugshot was available.