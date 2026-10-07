Raleigh County Woman Killed in Parkersburg Shooting; Suspect Charged With First-Degree Murder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A Raleigh County woman has died following a shooting at a Parkersburg apartment complex, and another woman is now charged with first‑degree murder.

Parkersburg Police said officers were called Monday afternoon to the 800 block of Seventh Street, where they found 35‑year‑old Jessica Lively suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators said the shooting happened during an argument between Lively and 33‑year‑old Samantha Deem.

Lively later died from her injuries.

Deem was arrested at the scene and charged with first‑degree murder. She is being held at the North Central Regional Jail pending court proceedings.

Police say the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Parkersburg Police detectives at 304‑424‑8539.