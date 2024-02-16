Ramp Road Closes Monday, March 4-15, 2024

Summers Co., WV – County Route 7, Ramp Road, will be closing at 7:00 a.m.

Monday, March 4, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, at milepost 16.72, for a

structure and deck replacement. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

may affect the project schedule.

Local traffic is asked to seek alternate routes around the bridge closure.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this closure may cause

citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control

signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.