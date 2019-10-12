50.1 F
Rams rule out Todd Gurley against unbeaten 49ers

By WWNR
3:41 PM ET

  • Lindsey ThiryESPN

    • Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times
    • Previously covered the Falcons
    • Has covered the NBA and college football and basketball

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, a Rams spokesperson said Saturday.

Gurley is dealing with a thigh contusion that he suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Malcolm Brown is expected to start in place of Gurley, and it’s also anticipated that rookie Darrell Henderson, a third-round pick from Memphis, will see action.

Brown has rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Henderson has played only two snaps this season, both in a Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.

On Saturday, the Rams also made a roster move to add depth at running back, promoting John Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster. In a corresponding move, receiver Nsimba Webster was waived.

Gurley’s absence leaves the Rams without several key starters against the undefeated 49ers. Cornerback Aqib Talib has been ruled out because of a rib injury and outside linebacker Clay Matthews also is sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair a broken jaw.



Rams rule out Todd Gurley against unbeaten 49ers

