Ransomware taking more hostages

The U.S. government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency describes ransomware is a type of malware designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid. It typically spreads through phishing emails or by unknowingly visiting an infected website. Experts predict that ransomware attacks will cost businesses nearly $11 billion this year. Parham Eftekhari, executive director of the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, says we can fight ransomware.