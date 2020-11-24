31.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 12:40am

Rashida Tlaib accused of anti-Semitism for reaction to Biden’s Jewish Sec of State nominee

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has reignited accusations of anti-Semitism in response to President-elect Biden‘s nominee to become Secretary of State. 

The Biden transition team announced on Monday that Antony Blinken, the former deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration and a foreign policy adviser for Biden, was selected to head the State Department. 

Speculation of Blinken’s nomination was fueling over the weekend, which sparked a reaction from the Michigan Democrat after former Bernie Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir called Biden’s selection a “solid choice.” 

SQUAD MEMBER RASHIDA TLAIB, ACCUSED OF BEING ANTI-SEMITIC, TO SPEAK ON PANEL ABOUT ANTI=SEMITISM

“So long as he doesn’t suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s racist and inhumane policies. The Palestinian people deserve equality and justice,” Tlaib wrote on Sunday night. 

Critics were puzzled by Tlaib’s tweet, many of them suggesting that the reason she invoked Israeli policy was that Blinken is Jewish. 

“Biden names a Jew to his cabinet What’s Rashida’s response?! ‘Welp, as long as that Judische pick doesn’t stop me from focusing my hatred on one country, Israel, then he’s a good Jew!’ It’s not your 1A right you’re trying to protect but your vile Jew-hatred! That’s ALL yours!” Americans Against Antisemitism founder Dov Hikind reacted.

“You can just say you’re worried because he’s Jewish…”  the Republican Jewish Coalition tweeted.

JEWISH GROUPS CONDEMN RASHIDA TLAIB OVER TIES TO RADICAL PRO-HEZBOLLAH, ANTI-ISRAEL ACTIVIST

“The subtext: Blinken is Jewish so, of course, the leading anti-Semite in Congress just wants to ensure that the all-powerful Jew won’t suppress her right to condemn other all-powerful Jews,” radio host Jason Rantz said. 

“You are absolutely free to be as antisemitic, racist, dishonest and hateful as you like Rashida,” author Chad Felix Greene wrote. 

“Would she have said this if the nominee weren’t jewish?” Tablet Magazine associate editor Naom Blum asked. 

The next day, Tlaib followed up her initial tweet condemning the Trump administration’s pro-Israel policy stance.

“Sec. Pompeo has moved to suppress BDS [Boycott, Divest, and Sanction], a peaceful protest movement protected by the 1st Amendment. I hope that Mr. Blinken and President-Elect Biden’s Administration will change course from Trump’s State Department & not target or suppress support of Palestinian human rights,” Tlaib tweeted. 

Rep. Tlaib’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. 

The outspoken “Squad” member recently raised eyebrows after it was announced she would be participating in an event called “Dismantling Anti-Semitism, Winning Justice,” which is a panel discussion featuring other Israel critics like professor Marc Lamont Hill and writer Peter Beinart. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tlaib was previously criticized by House Republicans after describing the “calm feeling” she experienced when thinking about the Holocaust. However, the congresswoman said her critics were policing and “twisting” her words and defended the comments she made

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report. 





Source link

Recent Articles

Rashida Tlaib accused of anti-Semitism for reaction to Biden’s Jewish Sec of State nominee

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has reignited accusations of anti-Semitism in response to President-elect Biden's nominee to become Secretary of State. The Biden transition team...
Read more

WATCH: NY business owners demand warrant when health inspector barges inside over Cuomo COVID restriction

News WWNR -
0
A group of New York business owners on Friday could be seen having a tense confrontation with sheriff’s deputies and a county health...
Read more

GSA chief informs President-elect Biden that formal transition process can begin

News WWNR -
0
U.S. General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy informed Joe Biden on Monday that her agency has formally ascertained him as the apparent winner...
Read more

Barry Sanders’ legal threat nixes beer trolling Detroit Lions

News WWNR -
0
A Detroit brewery had created a beer, Same Old Lager, that seemed to poke fun at the Detroit Lions. Soon after its debut,...
Read more

NY Post columnist warns ‘lunatics are running the asylum’ as crime surges in NYC

News WWNR -
0
New Yorkers are asking where the mayor is as a violence spiked in New York City, New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan said as...
Read more

Related Stories

News

WATCH: NY business owners demand warrant when health inspector barges inside over Cuomo COVID restriction

WWNR -
0
A group of New York business owners on Friday could be seen having a tense confrontation with sheriff’s deputies and a county health...
Read more
News

GSA chief informs President-elect Biden that formal transition process can begin

WWNR -
0
U.S. General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy informed Joe Biden on Monday that her agency has formally ascertained him as the apparent winner...
Read more
News

Barry Sanders’ legal threat nixes beer trolling Detroit Lions

WWNR -
0
A Detroit brewery had created a beer, Same Old Lager, that seemed to poke fun at the Detroit Lions. Soon after its debut,...
Read more
News

NY Post columnist warns ‘lunatics are running the asylum’ as crime surges in NYC

WWNR -
0
New Yorkers are asking where the mayor is as a violence spiked in New York City, New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan said as...
Read more
News

Americans’ perception of rising crime at highest level since 1993, poll says

WWNR -
0
A recent Gallup poll showed that Americans’ perception of crime as having increased from the previous year is at its highest level since 1993,...
Read more
News

Trump’s election lawsuit leads to 3rd Circuit grant for expedited review

WWNR -
0
The Third Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump campaign's request for an expedited review of a lower court's decision to dismiss a...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap