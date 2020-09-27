58.1 F
Beckley
Sunday, September 27, 2020 12:12am

Ravens to allow family members of players, coaches and front office staff into stadium for Chiefs game

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Baltimore Ravens will have fans in the stands Monday night when they host the Kansas City Chiefs for the third game of the NFL season, the organization announced Friday.

Baltimore will have 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff at MT&T Bank Stadium in preparation for having fans later in the season.

RYAN FITZPATRICK LEADS DOLPHINS TO FIRST WIN OF SEASON — OVER JAGUARS

“This is an important step for us as we continue working toward the possibility of welcoming a larger number of fans at some point this season,” Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement. “Ultimately, we all want to do what’s in the best interest of our community. We appreciate the guidance that Governor [Larry] Hogan and Mayor [Bernard “Jack”] Young have provided.”

RAVENS’ LAMAR JACKSON FEELS THAT ‘LAND OF THE FREE’ DOESN’T APPLY TO BLACK PEOPLE SOMETIMES

To qualify to be at a game, family members must be living in the same household as a player, coach or staff member, must wear a mask and must follow government, team and league health protocols.

Several teams, including the Chiefs, already had a limited number of fans in their games this season. The Dallas Cowboys had more than 21,000 fans in attendance for their opening game last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Some teams will not have fans the entire season due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Source link

Recent Articles

Ravens to allow family members of players, coaches and front office staff into stadium for Chiefs game

News WWNR -
0
The Baltimore Ravens will have fans in the stands Monday night when they host the Kansas City Chiefs for the third game of...
Read more

Loeffler pushes back after Schumer says ‘no precedent’ for confirming SCOTUS pick between July and Election Day

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., has pushed back against a claim by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that there was “no precedent” for confirming...
Read more

Could Democrats still stop the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett?

News WWNR -
0
President Trump's announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court adds to furious debate, with the...
Read more

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Amy Coney Barrett gets Dem opposition because she’s a conservative woman of faith

News WWNR -
0
Even before President Trump nominated U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday to fill the Supreme Court seat...
Read more

Hamilton still faces big challenge to secure 91st win

News WWNR -
0
By claiming the pole position, Lewis Hamilton put himself in a great position to match Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 wins on...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Loeffler pushes back after Schumer says ‘no precedent’ for confirming SCOTUS pick between July and Election Day

WWNR -
0
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., has pushed back against a claim by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that there was “no precedent” for confirming...
Read more
News

Could Democrats still stop the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett?

WWNR -
0
President Trump's announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court adds to furious debate, with the...
Read more
News

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Amy Coney Barrett gets Dem opposition because she’s a conservative woman of faith

WWNR -
0
Even before President Trump nominated U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday to fill the Supreme Court seat...
Read more
News

Hamilton still faces big challenge to secure 91st win

WWNR -
0
By claiming the pole position, Lewis Hamilton put himself in a great position to match Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 wins on...
Read more
News

Kamala Harris names Tupac ‘best rapper alive’

WWNR -
0
Tupac's legacy lives on. So much so, that vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris named him the best rapper alive.During an interview with CNN commentator...
Read more
News

Pennsylvania sheriff, lifelong Dem, decides to back Trump amid unrest

WWNR -
0
A Pennsylvania sheriff who describes himself as a lifelong Democrat is backing President Trump amid nationwide unrest and calls to defund police."I didn't leave the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap