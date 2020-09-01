76.3 F
Ravens urge McConnell to bring police reform bill to Senate floor for vote

The Baltimore Ravens sent a letter to Senate Major Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday urging the Republican senator to bring a George Floyd policing bill to the floor for a vote.

The Democrat-backed bill passed the House in June but has been stuck in limbo since. The bill would ban law enforcement from using chokeholds and no-knock warrants, end qualifying immunity, prohibit racial profiling from officers, mandate body cameras, and establish a system for police accountability.

BALTIMORE RAVENS SEND POWERFUL MESSAGE: ‘RACISM IS EMBEDDED IN THE FABRIC OF OUR NATION’S FOUNDATION AND IS A BLEMISH ON OUR COUNTRY’S HISTORY’

“With yet another example of racial discrimination and police misconduct with the shooting of Jacob Blake a few days ago, we can no longer tolerate a system that has too often failed to serve, protect and value the lives of Black Americans,” the letter reads in part.

The Ravens have vowed to do more on social justice issues.

“With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protesters, we MUST unify as a society. It is imperative that all people — regardless of race, religion, creed, or belief — come together to say, Enough is enough!’” last week’s statement read.

GIANTS SIGN LOGAN RYAN IN MASSIVE SECONDARY BOOST

“This is bigger than sports. Racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation’s foundation and is a blemish on our country’s history. If we are to change course and make our world a better place, we must face this problem head-on and act now to enact positive change,” the Ravens’ statement continued. “It is time to accept accountability and acknowledge the ramifications of slavery and racial injustice.”

Blake was shot by the Kenosha, Wis. police officer who was responding to a reported domestic dispute. The shooting has left the 29-year-old paralyzed from the waist down, his family said. Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Baltimore called on McConnell in last week’s statement and shed light on what the U.S. can do now to help combat racism.

“Arrest and charge the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s killing and the shooting of Jacob Blake,” the statement read. “Demand that Senator Mitchell McConnell bring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 to the Senate floor for vote. End qualified immunity; require body cameras; ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants; hold police accountable in court; establish a framework to prohibit racial profiling at federal, state, and local levels, and support state — and federally-mandated CALEA Accreditation and national standards of care in policing.”

The Ravens continued: “Encourage everyone to engage in the political process by registering to vote on both the local and national level, demand prison sentencing reform that is fair and equitable, encourage every citizen to act with respect and compliance when engaging with the police. If you feel there has been an abuse of power, we encourage you to contact your police department’s internal affairs unit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We will use our platform to drive change now — not just for our generation, but for the generations that follow, for our sons and daughters and for their children.”

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.



